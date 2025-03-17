Nagpur, Mar 17 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday night appealed for peace and harmony amid violence in parts of Nagpur city.

The Nagpur MP's appeal comes amid violence that gripped areas in central Nagpur in the evening amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

"Nagpur always has a history of peace. I appeal to all my brothers to maintain peace. Do not believe rumours and do not come on roads," the Union minister said in a video message.

Gadkari appealed to people to cooperate with the administration in maintaining the law and order and the tradition of harmony.

He said the government would take action against those who indulged in unlawful activities.

Gadkari said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is monitoring the situation.

