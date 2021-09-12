Nagpur, Sep 12 (PTI) A woman died after losing consciousness and falling off a motorcycle at Amravati Bypass in Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

Sheela Singh (53) was riding pillion with her husband Rajesh when the incident took place on Saturday morning, a Hingna police station official said.

"She suddenly lost consciousness and fell off the motorcycle, sustaining severe head injuries. She died after being rushed to the government medical college and hospital here," he said.

