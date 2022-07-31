New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today called for equitable opportunities for quality education for every student.

Naidu emphasised that no student should be left behind because he or she is unable to afford their course books or tuition fees.

"We must ensure that all barriers to equal access to education are dismantled," he added.

Speaking at the inaugural of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan Youth Association, Naidu described education as the most powerful agent of change which can lend an impetus to the pace of development of the nation.

Naidu observed that there is a huge potential for India to become a world leader in various domains given the demographic advantage and the presence of highly talented youth. He said that the need of the hour is to impart quality education and to convert the vast pool of educated manpower into a highly skilled workforce in tune with the requirements of the digitally-driven, knowledge-based 21st century.

"Harnessed to their full potential, the talent and creative energies of our young minds will power India into the league of the strongest nations," he added.

Recalling the great values of Indian culture, Naidu said, "It is the duty of every Indian, who has achieved success, fame and wealth in life, to give back to society and the country."

He said that it is not the responsibility of the government alone to work towards nation-building; all citizens must proactively come forward and do their bit for the welfare of their fellow citizens.

Reminding people to be kind to everyone, Naidu urged all to treat everyone with compassion and help those in need.

"As we take rapid steps to success, let us not leave any of our brothers and sisters behind, but seek to empower them in every way possible," he added. Recalling India's past glory, he called upon everyone to work for making the nation great again.

Asking everyone to respect their mother tongue, the Vice President wanted the parents to talk in their mother tongue with their children at home. Advising the youngsters who aspire to go abroad, he said that they should 'learn, earn and return' to serve the motherland.

"You should return to your matribhumi to serve society and to spend time with your parents and grandparents," he stressed.

Naidu lauded the Rajasthan Youth Association, one of the oldest organisations of the Rajasthani community settled in Chennai, for its efforts towards the cause of education by making course books available to college students in need free of cost, under its 'RYA Book Bank Project'.

Naidu expressed his happiness over several other initiatives undertaken by the Rajasthan Youth Association in areas such as healthcare and food security, among others.

"We as a community must live up to our ancient philosophy of 'share and care' and Rajasthan Youth Association is a good role model," he added.

Recognizing that in a vast country like India, everything can not be left to the governments alone, Naidu urged social service organizations and philanthropists to supplement governments' efforts in the fields of health and education.

"Social service gives you joy and serving the poor is serving God," he added.

PK Sekar Babu, Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Dinesh Mehta, President, Rajasthan Youth Association, Ashish Jain, Secretary, Rajasthan Youth Association, V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and other dignitaries graced the occasion. (ANI)

