New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday condoled the death of the doyen of Indian radio astronomy Govind Swarup, saying his demise is a big loss to the scientific field.

Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital in Maharashtra following illness. He was 91.

Swarup was instrumental in setting up the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope and Ooty Radio Telescope, the vice president pointed out.

"His death is a big loss to field of radio astronomy. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members. Om Shanti," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

