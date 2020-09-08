New Delhi, September 8: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday announced that metro services of Blue Line and Pink Line will be resumed from Wednesday amid COVID-19. The DMRC stated that reopening of these two lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange metro stations from tomorrow. However, it mentioned that all passengers will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Informing about the details, DMRC in its statement stated, "As part of stage-I of graded resumption of metro services, Delhi metro will resume operations after 171 days on its Blue Line - from Dwarka Sec 21 to Electronic City/Vaishali & Pink Line - from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar from tomorrow." Delhi Metro Resumes Operations After Being Shut For Over 5 Months Due to COVID-19 Lockdown, Services Start Keeping Safety And Social Distancing in Mind.

Adding more, DMRC stated, "Re-opening of these two lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange metro stations from tomorrow as given below: Rajouri Garden, INA Delhi Haat, Mayur Vihar Phase – I, Karkarduma, Rajiv Chowk, Yamuna Bank, Anand Vihar ISBT, Azadpur and Sikanderpur."

Apart from this, Red Line and Green Line will also resume services from September 10. It said, "In addition to above lines, Red Line from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda (Ghaziabad), Green Line from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig Hosihar Singh (Bahadurgarh) & Violet Line from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) will resume services from 10th September."

The DMRC had mentioned that it would resume services in three stages from 7-12 September, but stations in containment zones would remain closed. The trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7 to 11 am in the morning and 4 to 8 pm in the evening in the first stage.

However, for the stage-2 -- kicking in from September 11 -- Magenta Line or Line 8 from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden; and Grey Line or Line 9 from Dwarka to Najafgarh will become operational. The Metros will operate in batches of six-hour each from 7 AM to 1 PM and 4-10 PM. The Stage 3 will set in on September 12 when Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 will also resume service. The services on all lines will be available throughout the day from 6 AM to 11 PM.

Earlier on Monday, over 15,000 passengers travelled by Delhi Metro on after it resumed services after almost 169 days due to COVID-19. Apart from this, as many as 1,115 smart cards were sold on the first day. Reports arrived that between 8 to 10 lakh people travelled by the Yellow line before COVID-19.

