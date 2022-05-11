New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu appealed to all the Members of Parliament to be punctual, regular and attentive and also participate in all proceedings of the House. He urged the members to follow discipline, have dedication and also raise the level of debate, said a press release on Tuesday.

Naidu expressed his view on the occasion of the Rajya Sabha Day Celebration which is organised in Parliament today, added the statement.

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

He said that members lived up to the expectations of the creators of the Indian Constitution who had made tremendous contributions and set high standards both in conduct and debate.

Recalling the contribution of the first generation of Parliamentarians, Naidu exhorted the current Members to emulate their example and set a good standard for the future generation of the Members. He said that Raja Sabha has to set a standard and all members of the Rajya Sabha have to remember the expectation of our constitutional responsibilities. People look to parliament, particularly to Rajya Sabha and they expect us to perform in a better manner. And, as a chairman of the Rajya Sabha, I feel that this is a real-time improvement in the functioning of the house.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com; Check Details Here.

Naidu pointed out that the Rajya Sabha had to set high standards for other democratic bodies to emulate. He recalled that, as Chairman of the Upper House, he had endeavoured to make the functioning of the Rajya Sabha more effective and productive.

The Vice President added that the underlying intention of his endeavours had been to take the Rajya Sabha to greater heights as one of the best performing parliamentary institutions of the world.

He said that Rajya Sabha had conducted 256 sessions in its glorious journey spanning 70 years and this is my privilege to have presided over the proceedings of the House of Elders since the 243rd session.

Naidu also praises the Rajya Sabha Secretariat staff for ensuring the smooth functioning of the Upper House during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the five Sessions conducted under the shadow of the pandemic were held strictly as per COVID-19 guidelines and by practising COVID appropriate behaviour by one and all. He was pained by the loss of six valuable employees during the second wave of the pandemic. These officials will always be remembered for their valuable service to the Rajya Sabha.

It is notable that a function was organised today in GMC Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament Library Building to the mark the Rajya Sabha Day which is observed on 3rd April every year. It may be recalled that the Rajya Sabha was constituted for the first time on 3rd April 1952.

The Vice President pointed out that the nation was also celebrating 75 years of its independence as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', this year and we must ensure that our Parliament becomes an effective instrument for shaping the new India we are dreaming of.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh lauded the officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for their unflinching loyalty to the institution of parliament, perfect dedication and discipline.

He highlighted the contribution of the first Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly, Vitthalbhai Patel in laying the principle of executive accountability to the legislature at a time when there was no principally responsible Government. He further pointed out that the seed of autonomy which had been sown by Vitthalbhai Patel was also included in our constitution in the form of Article 98 in 1950 with the effort of Bhimrao Ambedkar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)