New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday gave away cheques of Rs 3.5 lakh each to the kin of six officials and staff of the RS Secretariat who died due to Covid during April-May this year.

This total assistance of Rs 21 lakh to the Covid victims of the Secretariat was provided from the contributions of officials and staff of Rajya Sabha.

The six employees who fell victim to the pandemic had put in 21 to 34 years of service at the Secretariat.

Naidu interacted with the family members of the deceased and enquired about their source of income, and also whether all the retirement benefits due to the deceased were settled or not.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu recalled the services of the deceased, and also commended the gesture of the Secretariat's officials and employees for providing financial assistance to the families of the deceased.

"This gesture is in line with the Indian ethos of caring and sharing in the hour of distress" he said.

The victims of the pandemic were Sukhvinder Singh and K Vijaya Kumar, both private secretaries, Neel Kanth and Bhupendra Singh, both senior chamber attendants, Vijaya Laxmi Sharma, deputy sirector (security) and Ashok Kumar Sahoo, director.

