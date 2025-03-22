Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) Names of all officers emerging during the investigation into the death of HPPCL chief engineer Vimal Negi would be included in the FIR, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said in the Assembly on Saturday and assured the members that the probe would be impartial.

Replying to queries of Randhir Sharma of the BJP during Zero Hour, Agnihotri said that the first information report has been registered on the basis of statements of family members and names of persons emerging during investigations would be added to the FIR.

Sharma claimed that only one officer has been named in the FIR and raised the demand from a CBI probe.

Also on Monday, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur along with other BJP leaders met the grieving family members of Negi in their native village in Kinnaur district on Saturday. He that the family wants an impartial inquiry and a CBI probe "would put a full stop to all the questions" surrounding his death.

The official went missing on March 10 and his body was found in Bilaspur on Tuesday. The relatives of the deceased sat on a dharna outside the office of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) in Shimla with the body on Wednesday.

Negi's wife had alleged that it was "not a suicide but murder" and alleged that her husband was pressured, denied holidays and harassed by seniors even though he was unwell.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the issue raised by the member does not come under Zero Hour.

He said the FIR was registered as per the statements of family members and if the name of any person has to be added or deleted, it can be done only after recording the statement.

He said that not a word has been changed in the FIR and accused the opposition of unnecessarily sensationalising the matter.

