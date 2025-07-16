Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh looked to seize the opportunity after the Karnataka government withdrew the plan to acquire land for an aerospace park in Bengaluru.

Pitching to Aerospace industry, Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh has an attractive aerospace policy with "best-in-class incentives" and over "8000 acres of ready-to-use land"

"Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don't you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to see you soon to talk across the table," Nara Lokesh said in a post on X.

This comes as the Karnataka government decided to withdraw the land acquisition of 1,777 acres of farmland in Devanahalli taluk, near the Kempegowda International Airport, for a proposed aerospace park.

This marks a major victory for farmers who had been protesting against the land acquisition.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah announced, "In keeping with our commitment to protect farmers' interests and safeguard fertile agricultural land, the Government of Karnataka has decided to completely withdraw the land acquisition process in Channarayapatna and other villages of Devanahalli taluk in Bengaluru Rural District."

Siddaramaiah said that the government had decided to acquire the land for aerospace hub but decided to go against that decision after farmers expressed their concerns.

"The land identified for acquisition is highly fertile and central to the livelihoods of the local farming community. The Government, after extensive consultation with stakeholders, recognised the depth of their concerns and the significance of agricultural sustainability in the area," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah said that the government will only acquire land of those willing farmers and provide them enhanced compensation.

"While a few farmers had voluntarily expressed willingness to part with their land, the Government has decided to acquire land only from those who willingly offer it. Such individuals will receive enhanced compensation, including larger developed plots and rates above the official guideline value. Farmers who wish to continue agricultural activity may do so without any restriction," Karnataka CM said.

"While industrial growth remains vital, the Government prioritises inclusive development. In this spirit, and with full regard for the welfare of farmers and landowners, we have formally withdrawn the land acquisition process in the region," he added. (ANI)

