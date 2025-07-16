Mumbai, July 16: Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Juwai Teer will be declared on the online portals meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer shortly. If you're taking part in the Shillong Teer games today, July 16, 2025, and wondering where to check the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games, then you have come to the right place. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result and the winning numbers of Wednesday's lucky draw in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer games are played six days a week, from Monday to Saturday. The speculative lottery observes a holiday on Sunday. It is worth noting that Shillong Teer results are published after both rounds (Round 1 and Round 2) of each Teer game are completed. A total of eight Teer games are played from morning to night. These Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on July 16, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

For those taking part in Shillong Teer games, it's essential to know where and how to check the results of the speculative lottery. Shillong Teer participants can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in websites to check the results of all Teer games. On the portals, participants need to click on the "Shillong Teer Result for July 16, 2025" to check the results and winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 Teer games. They can also view each Teer's winning numbers of Wednesday's lucky draw displayed in the Shillong Teer Result Chart above.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 53

Second Round - 87

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 75

Second Round - 98

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 14

Second Round - 04

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 10

Second Round - 13

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 90

Second Round - 82

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 74

Second Round - 41

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a local sport of the Khasi tribe. It is played at the Shillong Polo stadium in Meghalaya. An archery-type lottery competition, Teer games require lottery players to choose numbers between 0 and 99. The Teer games then proceed to the archery game, where local archers shoot arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. The archery competition provides the archers with an opportunity to sharpen their archery skills. At the end of both rounds, the last two digits of all arrows that hit the targets are determined to be winning numbers.

