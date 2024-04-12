Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 12 (PTI) Opposition Telugu Desam Party on Friday alleged the mobile phone of its general secretary Nara Lokesh is being tapped by Andhra Pradesh police officials at the behest of the ruling YSRCP.

Former Rajya Sabha member and senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader K Ravindra Kumar wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner calling for action.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Domestic Help Drugs Employer, Flees With Cash Worth Rs 20 Lakh, Jewellery; FIR Registered.

"Mobile phone manufacturing company Apple has sent a security alert to the TDP national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, that his phone is being hacked," the opposition party claimed in a press release.

Kumar charged that the phone of Lokesh, son of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, is being tapped using Pegasus spy software and alleged Andhra Pradesh DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy and Intelligence chief P S R Anjaneyulu were resorting to unethical acts.

Also Read | Greater Noida Road Accident: Three of Family Killed, Another Critically Injured After Unidentified Vehicle Collides With Motorcycle.

"Reddy and Intelligence chief P S R Anjaneyulu have become lackeys of the YSRCP and are resorting to unethical and unlawful acts to jeopardise the prospects of NDA partners in the ensuing elections," said Kumar.

Furnishing the alerts received from Apple, he said similar messages were also received in March.

Demanding the poll panel to initiate action, Kumar also appealed to the Election Commission to 'appoint neutral and reputed officers in their positions and ensure free and fair elections.'

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)