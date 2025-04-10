New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): As India prepares for the trial of Tahawwur Rana, the government has appointed Advocate Narendra Mann as the Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced his appointment through a gazette notification, stating that he will serve for three years or until the trial concludes, whichever comes first.

Mann is a seasoned legal expert with a career spanning over three decades. After earning his LL.B. from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University (1987-1990) and a B. Com from Kirori Mal College (1984-1987), he enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1990 and has been actively practicing ever since.

Between 2011 and 2019, Mann served as Special Public Prosecutor for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the Delhi High Court, handling major criminal cases, appeals, writ petitions, and corruption trials. His extensive experience includes high-profile matters such as the Medical Council scam, AICTE scam, Commonwealth Games cases, CGHS Societies scam, and banking frauds.

Mann has been closely associated with Senior Advocate Dinesh Mathur for nearly 15 years, sharpening his expertise in criminal law across both trial and appellate courts. Since 1996, he has regularly worked on cases related to the Prevention of Corruption Act, Indian Penal Code, and special statutes like the Food Adulteration Act, Intellectual Property Rights, and Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Throughout his distinguished career, Mann has played a key role in landmark cases, including the Jain diary Hawala case, JMM MPs case, the Bofors case, and legal proceedings involving former telecom minister Sukh Ram. With his deep understanding of criminal law and extensive courtroom experience, he is now set to lead India's prosecution against Tahawwur Rana, a critical moment in the pursuit of justice for the 26/11 attacks. (ANI)

