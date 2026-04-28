India News | Nashik Court Hears Anticipatory Bail Plea in TCS Case, Order Reserved

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): A Nashik court on Monday heard arguments on the anticipatory bail plea of accused Nida Aijaz Khan, an accused in the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services Nashik office, with the prosecution stating that the matter is at a "very preliminary stage" and involves serious allegations.

Appearing for the prosecution, government lawyer Ajay Mishra informed the court that the hearing was limited to determining whether custodial interrogation of the accused was required. He said that while the roles of other accused persons were noted, the arguments on Monday were confined to Nida Khan's anticipatory bail application.

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"Today's hearing was limited only to Nida. The court has cursorily seen what the role of Danish and others is. There wasn't much debate in court on that matter because today it was limited to whether the custodial interrogation of Nida is required or not," he said.

During the proceedings, the prosecution placed several points before the court, describing the case as serious and stating, "The hearing for the anticipatory bail application of Accused No. 3, Nida Aijaz Khan, has taken place. In this, several points were raised by the prosecution, the main points being: it's a very serious offence; there are possibilities of conversion; some funding has taken place..."

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Mishra said the victim belongs to a backward class and was allegedly pressured and influenced by the accused "under the guise of a promise by the accused to marry."

According to the prosecution, the accused is alleged to have guided the victim in religious practices, including wearing a burqa, hijab, and offering namaz.

The court was informed that the accused had visited the victim's residence and allegedly provided such training. Items, including a burqa and certain books, which were recovered during the investigation under the panchnama, were presented before the court.

"Despite being from a backward class, pressure was put on her regarding how to wear a burqa, how to wear a hijab, and how to perform Namaz. Accused No. 3, Nida, went to her home and provided training for this. A burqa was given, and some books were given, which have been recovered as per the panchnama. All these things were shown to the court today," Mishra added.

Mishra further stated that the victim's statement, recorded before a magistrate, was placed on record, detailing how she came into contact with the accused and the subsequent developments.

"In this, the detailed statement given by the victim before the magistrate was shown, in which the victim categorically stated how she met the applicant, how the applicant threatened the victim, gave her a burqa, and downloaded Islamic reels and YouTube links onto her mobile. After that, how training for Namaz was given at home, many such things have come up in that statement, for which there is corroborative evidence from family members as well. All that evidence was placed before the court," Mishra further added.

The prosecution alleged that the victim's name was changed to "Haniya" as part of further activities, which are still under investigation. It also told the court that preliminary findings indicate possible links in Malegaon, where certain documentation related to conversion may have been attempted. However, Mishra clarified that the investigation into these aspects is still ongoing and at an early stage.

"The investigation also revealed that her name was kept as 'Haniya' and attempts were being made to convert her by doing some documentation with the help of some links in Malegaon. The investigation has reached that stage."

Additionally, the prosecution mentioned that certain international links, including a possible connection to Malaysia, are being probed, with suspicion that the victim may have been taken abroad under the pretext of a job or promotion.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea. The matter has been posted for orders on May 2, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)