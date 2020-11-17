Nashik, Nov 17 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 97,311 on Tuesday with the addition of 273 new patients, health officials said.

The virus claimed six more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,736, they said.

Also Read | GoAir Riyadh-Delhi Flight Diverted to Karachi Airport Due to Medical Emergency as Passenger Falls Ill Onboard.

Among them, four patients were from rural parts of the district, one from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, and one from Malegaon town, the officials said.

Also, 285 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 93,078, they said. PTI

Also Read | Reliance Jio Wants Periodic Spectrum Auctions, SpaceX Pushes for Satellite Use to Promote Broadband in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)