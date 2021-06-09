Nashik, Jun 9 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 383 new coronavirus positive cases and 72 deaths, taking the tally to 3,89,887 and the toll to 5,103, while 680 patients recovered, an official release said.

The overall count of recoveries in the Nashik district now stands at 3,79,892.

With 10,648 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in the district has gone up to 17,43,817, as per the release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)