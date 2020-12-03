Nashik, Dec 3 (PTI) Several farmers' organisations on Thursday held a protest in Nashik city of Maharashtra against the new farm laws brought by the Centre.

The organisations, including Shetkari Samanvay Samiti, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Prahar, Janshakti, Chhava and Krantiveer, held demonstrations at the district collectorate in Nashik to express their solidarity with the farmers agitating in New Delhi.

They demanded that these farm laws should be rolled back immediately and warned of intensifying their agitation.

The organisations alleged that due to the new farm laws, farmers and their lands will be at the mercy of the capitalists and these legislations have been passed for a few industrialists in the country.

Meanwhile, the city and district units of the Congress party also held protests against the new farm laws, alleging that the government was anti-farmers. The agitators said the Centre should cancel the law by December end.

