Nashik, Sep 10 (PTI) With single-day addition of 1,465 COVID-19 cases, the count in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 49,209 on Thursday, a health official said.

This is the third consecutive day that the district recorded over 1,400 cases.

Apart from this, 29 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll in the district to 1,020, the official said.

Of the latest fatalities, 19 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, eight from other parts of the district and two from Malegaon, he said.

As per the official data, of the 49,209 cases of coronavirus reported so far, 33,843 were from Nashik city, 12,097 from other parts of the district, 3,021 from Malegaon and 248 from outside the district.

Following the discharge of 1,029 patients on Thursday, the number of recoveries in the district have reached 38,668, the official added.

