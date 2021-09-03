Nashik, Sep 3 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 tally increased by 128 on Friday to touch 4,05,781, while the toll and recovery count rose by four and 209 respectively, an official said.

The number of deaths from the infection in the district stands at 8,591 and the recovery count is 3,96,212, he said.

With 4,914 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 24,69,026, he added.

