Nashik, Jan 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,14,100 on Saturday after 122 people were detected with the infection, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,756, an official said.

So far, 4,04,706 people have been discharged from hospitals post recovery, including 57 on Saturday, he said.

With 2,865 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 30,26,756, he added.

