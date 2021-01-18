Nashik, Jan 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik rose to 1,13,830 with the addition of 144 cases on Monday, while the day also saw two deaths and 150 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district is 2,031 and the recovery count is 1,10,492, he added.

With 1,236 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,70,435, he said.

