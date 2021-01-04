Nashik, Jan 4 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 tally rose by 190 on Monday to reach 1,11,072, while the day also saw five deaths and 158 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district is 1,988 and the recovery count is 1,07,308, he said.

With 1,966 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,46.086, he said.

