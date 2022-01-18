Nashik, Jan 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,36,079 on Tuesday after 2,589 cases were detected, while two deaths took the toll to 8,772, an official said.

So far, 4,14,548 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,379 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 12,759, he said.

