Nashik, Nov 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,11,565 on Sunday with the addition of 38 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,691, an official said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Women Barge into Liquor Shop, Smash Furniture in Chikkamagalur.

He said 66 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 4,02,474.

Also Read | ED, CBI Directors’ Tenure Extended Up To Five Years, President Ram Nath Kovind Gives Assent To Centre’s Ordinance.

With 2,282 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 27,91,759, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)