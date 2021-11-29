Nashik, Nov 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,12,369 on Monday after 46 people were detected with the infection, while the death of one patient took the toll to 8,723, an official said.

So far, 4,03,182 people have been discharged post recovery, including 82 during the day, he said.

With 7,287 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests is Nashik reached 28,64,124, he added.

