Nashik, Oct 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,10,360 on Saturday with the addition of 46 fresh cases while 51 recovered during the day, officials said.

With one more patient succumbing to COVID-19, the toll rose to 8,664 in the Nashik district, they said.

The tally of recoveries mounted to 4,00,968 on Saturday.

With 3,941 new tests, the number of samples examined in the Nashik district so far went up to 27,03,552, the officials added.

