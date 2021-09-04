Nashik, Sep 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,05,872 on Saturday after 91 cases were detected, while the day also saw two deaths and 109 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Healthcare Workers, COVID-19 Vaccination Beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh on September 6.

The toll in the district is 8,593 and the recovery count stands at 3,96,321, he said.

Also Read | IBPS Office Assistant Prelims Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at ibps.in.

With 4,132 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 24,73,158, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)