New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): A former national boxer who became an active sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Police said that the accused, identified as Abhinav Verma, was wanted in two cases of firing at businessmen in the area of Kirti Nagar and Farsh Bazar.

"Three sophisticated pistols and one revolver, along with twelve live cartridges and two scooties, were recovered from the accused person," police said while adding that the accused was apprehended by Delhi Police in Rohini.

Police said that on December 18, 2023, an incident of firing occurred in the area of PS Kirti Nagar, Delhi.

"Keeping in view of the sensitivity of the case, multiple teams of Delhi Police started working on it. team of Special Cell, Southern Range, also started working on the said case. The efforts of the team bore fruit when they came to know that one notorious criminal, namely Abhinav Verma @ Boxer, Delhi, of the infamous Inter-State Rohit Godara, Hasim Baba and Kala Jatheri (Lawrence Bishnoi Gang), was involved in the said incident," the police said.

A case has already been registered at the Kirti Nagar police station in Delhi.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

