Mumbai, April 5: The new website and mobile application of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was released on Friday by Governor Shaktikanta Das. The new website can be accessed using the URL https://website.rbi.org.in or through the QR code below. The new mobile application of Reserve Bank of India can be downloaded from Play store for Android users and App Store for iOS users. RBI Repo Rate Update: Reserve Bank of India Holds Repo Rate at 6.5% for Seventh Consecutive Time; Home, Auto EMIs To Remain Unchanged.

RBI New Website and Application Launched

The new website and mobile application of the Reserve Bank of India was released today by Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das. The new website and mobile app can be accessed using the URL https://t.co/0RCqgVMy8g or through the QR codes below. Press Release: https://t.co/xSzRWivC01… pic.twitter.com/M7K387arxe — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) April 5, 2024

Users can also download the mobile application using the following QR code. The existing website (https://rbi.org.in) will also be available simultaneously for some time.

