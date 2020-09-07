New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday the new National Education Policy (NEP) lacks the roadmap for implementation and needs proper planning so that it is not reduced to just a wonderful idea.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, made the comments at the 'Governors' Conference on the Role of NEP in Transforming Higher Education'.

"The new national education policy lacks the action plan to implement it. The implementation of this policy should be carefully planned so that it is not limited to just a wonderful idea. It is necessary to put national education policy into practice rather than restricting it to only wishful thinking," he said.

"This policy talks about spending 6 per cent of GDP on education. It has been said in the 1968 policy as well but never implemented. Thus, a law should be made so that successive governments are bound by it and necessary resources needed for effective implementation of the policy can be guaranteed," Sisodia added.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in July replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

"The National Education Policy talks about vocational education. At present, about 80 per cent of the youth having a degree are not considered employable. This needs our attention. Even after completing 20 years of education, if our students are not employable then where does the fault lies?" Sisodia posed.

"It is inappropriate to treat vocational degree differently from an undergraduate degree in any other subject. These courses should be given equal importance, then only we will be able to reap their benefits," he added.

