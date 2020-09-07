Chandigarh, September 7: Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana, who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus, is making steady progress, his health bulletin said on Monday. The 66-year-old Chief Minister of Haryana has been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. A statement by Haryana Chief Minister's Office informed that Khattar's pulse rate, respiration and blood pressure are within normal limits. Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister, Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

"Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who was admitted in Medanta on August 25 and is undergoing treatment for COVID19, has been making steady progress over the last few days. His pulse rate, respiration and blood pressure are within normal limits", the statement read.

Here's the tweet:

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (in file pic), who was admitted in Medanta on August 25 and is undergoing treatment for #COVID19, has been making steady progress over the last few days. His pulse rate, respiration and blood pressure are within normal limits: Haryana CMO pic.twitter.com/VuFYcRg95g — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

The hospital had said that considering Khattar's age and history of diabetes, he was admitted to Medanta on August 25. He was examined by the Medanta COVID Care Ward Team led by Dr Sushila Kataria and treatment as per protocol started immediately.

Khattar had said that he had fever and body ache for over three days before he got tested positive for the infection. "I was tested for novel coronavirus today. My test report has returned positive," Khattar said in a tweet. "I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).