New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): In the run to the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, a unique initiative to cope up with examination stress amongst the students, a nationwide painting competition is being organised in 500 different Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) across the country on January 23, 2023, the Ministry of Education informed in a statement on Sunday.

"The day is observed as 'Parakram Diwas', the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to inspire students on life of the great leader and instil in them spirit of patriotism," the Ministry stated.

The Ministry of Education in a statement said that for encouraging creative expressions of students, various activities are being organized by the Ministry in schools across the country including a painting competition tomorrow.

The painting competition is expected to see diverse participation from students of various CBSE schools, students from State Boards, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas in this unique creative expression of ideas, the Ministry stated.

As per the Ministry, the theme of the competition is about becoming an 'Exam Warrior ' based on the book written by the Prime Minister.

The statement further said that a total of 50 thousand students are expected to take part in this painting competition across the country.

The nodal Kendriya Vidyalaya, where the event is to be organized will have 100 students from different schools as participants in this competition. Broadly the 70 students have been invited from nearby schools of State Board and CBSE schools in the district, 10 participants would be from Navodaya Vidyalaya and 20 students from nodal KVs as well as nearby KVs, if any in the district.

The five best entries will be awarded with a set of books on freedom fighters and topics of national importance and a certificate. Students and teachers are looking forward to this painting competition enthusiastically, the Ministry added. (ANI)

