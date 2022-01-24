New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Bengal BJP vice president Soumitra Khan on Monday took a potshot a West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for filing a PIL in Calcutta High Court over the rejection of Bengal tableau for Republic Day parade, terming it as her 'nautanki' and politics over Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

"Nautanki Mamata Banerjee does drama in everything. She did the same with Singur youth. Yesterday by blowing a conch shell on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday she gimmicked whole of Bengal", said Khan.

"Bengal's tableau will not be included on January 26 for the Republic Day parade. The PIL filed in the Calcutta High Court must have been done by a TMC member. After Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue is installed, you will realise what great work Modi has done", the Bengal BJP vice president claimed. "Netaji who raised the slogan Chalo Dilli has found a prominent place in that Delhi", he added.

"Earlier Mamata Banerjee was a Central Minister, why didn't she raise Netaji's topic in the Lok Sabha among the other Central Ministers that time", asked Khan.

According to him, Mamata Banerjee has failed the Azad Hind Fauj soldiers by not doing anything for them. "She could have given them a piece of land to survive on. She didn't do that in ten years. Therefore, Mamata Banerjee is all about nautanki", claimed the Bengal BJP vice president.

Meanwhile, PIL filed in Calcutta High Court over the rejection of Bengal tableau (for Republic Day) by the Central Govt is likely to be heard today. (ANI)

