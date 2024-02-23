Ganjam (Odisha) [India], February 22 (ANI): A day after joining the BJP, expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi on Thursday alleged that the Naveen Patnaik-led state government had become the "centre of corruption".

He urged the people "to bring a new double-engine BJP government" to the state.

"Today, Odisha, under Naveen Patnaik's government is suffering from suppression, oppression, corruption, conspiracy, commission and collection. This government has become a centre of corruption... I appeal people of Odisha to change the government and bring a new double-engine BJP government," Panigrahi told ANI.

As the Lok Sabha and Odisha State Assembly elections near, Panigrahi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

A former minister and three-time BJD MLA, Panigrahi joined the BJP at a 'Misrana Parba' programme at the party's state headquarters in the presence of BJP Odisha unit president, Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders.

Panigrahi was expelled from the BJD in November 2020 for alleged anti-people activities.

Since his expulsion, Panigrahi has been critical of the BJD and its leadership.

Panigrahi had hinted at the likelihood of joining the BJP after he met BJP state President Manmohan Samal.

He said they discussed crucial political issues pertaining to the state. (ANI)

