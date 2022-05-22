Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday lauded the state construction behemoth Odisha Construction Corporation Ltd (OCCL) on its 60th foundation day for its contribution to building a 'modern Odisha'.

A function was organised at State Convention Centre to celebrate the foundation day, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Congratulating the PSU, the Chief Minister said, "I thank everyone associated with the OCCL for the pioneering contributions it has been making for last 60 years in building a modern Odisha."

He said that in the last 60 years, it has taken up many major ventures that include hydroelectric, irrigation, thermal power, industrial, harbour, railway and institutional building projects.

He emphasised that these projects have created enormous employment opportunities over the years and have transformed the socioeconomic and industrial landscape of the state. Dotted all across the state, these projects have hugely improved the water, power and connectivity scenario in Odisha, he added.

Remembering the role of Biju Patnaik in the creation of this organisation, the CM said "like many iconic institutions in Odisha, this state PSU was also created by visionary leader and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on May 22, 1962."

While it was a modest outfit then, has now emerged as a mammoth organisation, specialising in planning, designing, monitoring and construction of civil, mechanical and hydraulic projects, he added.

He hoped that with the adoption of 5T Initiative, the Corporation will bring in more efficiency and professionalism contributing to the transformation of Odisha in the 21st Century.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a number of projects and released a commemorative book on the occasion.

Joining the programme, Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das outlined the role of the PSU in improving state irrigation infrastructure. He added that under the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik this organisation has grown into a massive organisation in construction as well as designing and planning.

The Minister presented a cheque of Rs 14.75 crore to Chief Minister as the dividend of the state government in the OCCL.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra also spoke on the occasion.

Additional Chief Secretary and Chairperson of OCCL Anu Garg gave the welcome address and OCCL MD offered the vote of thanks.

Chief Minister Patnaik also launched 18 projects of Rs 450 crore on this occasion. (ANI)

