Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Wednesday that the Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project that reflects strides towards 'Viksit Bharat', and the new airport will help farmers in Maharashtra connect to the markets of the Middle East and Europe.

PM Modi, who inaugurated Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport built at a cost of around Rs 19,650 crore, said new airports and the UDAN Yojana have made air travel easier while making India the world's third-largest domestic aviation market.

"Today, Mumbai welcomed its second international airport, marking a significant milestone in its journey to becoming Asia's premier connectivity hub. This new airport is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing regional and global connectivity. Additionally, Mumbai inaugurated its first fully underground metro system, a transformative development that will greatly ease travel and save commuters valuable time. This state-of-the-art metro stands as a proud testament to India's progress and its commitment to modern infrastructure development," PM Modi said.

He said the inauguration of Phase 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport and other connectivity projects will strengthen the city's position as a global hub of growth and opportunity.

"Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project which reflects 'Viksit Bharat'...With this new airport, farmers in Maharashtra will be connected to the markets of the Middle East and Europe. This will attract investment and new businesses to the area. I congratulate the people of Maharashtra on the inauguration of this airport," PM Modi said.

"A Viksit Bharat is one where there is both momentum and progress, where public welfare is paramount and government schemes make life easier for every citizen. Over the past 11 years, we have been tirelessly working with this same unwavering commitment across the country," he added.

PM Modi said India is the youngest country in the world and big investments help generate employment.

"Our strength lies in our youth. That's why our policies focus on creating jobs. Big investments help generate employment. For example, building a port like Vadhavan for Rs 76,000 crore not only boosts the economy but also creates many job opportunities," he said.

The Prime Minister said that until 2014, there were only 74 airports in the country. However, this number has now surpassed 160.

"The construction of airports in smaller cities has provided people with the option to travel by air. To make air travel more affordable, the UDAN Yojana was introduced. Over the past decade, many individuals have experienced flying for the first time thanks to these efforts," he said

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is India's largest Greenfield airport project, developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). As the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA will work in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to ease congestion and elevate Mumbai into the league of global multi-airport systems. The airport, designed to be among the most efficient in the world with 1160 Ha area, will eventually handle 90 million passengers annually (MPPA) and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo.

Among its unique offerings is an Automated People Mover (APM), a transit system planned to connect all four passenger terminals for smooth inter-terminal transfers, as well as a landside APM linking the city-side infrastructure. In line with sustainable practices, the airport will feature dedicated storage for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), solar power generation of approximately 47 MW, and EV bus services for public connectivity across the city. NMIA will also be the first airport in the country to be connected by Water Taxi.

Prime Minister also inaugurated Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs. 12,200 crore. (ANI)

