Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) A man wanted in Kerala for five illegal deals involving captive elephants was apprehended by Navi Mumbai police in Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

After being informed by Kerala forest department officials, a Navi Mumbai police team nabbed accused V Shaji from Khoparkhairane area on February 24, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Patil said.

Shaji was handed over to the Kerala forest department for further action, the DCP added.

