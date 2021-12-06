Thane, Dec 6 (PTI) With the arrest of three persons, the Navi Mumbai police on Monday claimed to have busted an inter-state racket involved in selling stolen high-end cars, a top officer said.

Addressing a press conference, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said the police also seized nine expensive cars worth Rs 1.16 crore.

He said the gang members used to steal cars from Mumbai, Delhi and Pune and sell them to customers by tampering with the chassis and engine numbers, RC books. The accused used details of the cars on which insurance claims had already been made to mislead the customers.

The investigation revealed that the gang members also changed the ECM system of the stolen cars.

The accused trio is identified as Dinesh Umashankar Gupta (35), Furkhan Mazid Shaikh (45) and Dabalsab Husseinsab Kala alias Samir (36), all residents of Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

The cars were stolen from the limits of police stations of Panvel and Rable in Navi Mumbai, Chattushringi in Pune, and Vikas Puri, Ashok Vihar and Rajouri Garden police stations in Delhi, the police commissioner said.

According to police, one of the arrested accused, Shaikh, used to obtain details of those cars on which insurance claim had already been made either for accident or damage in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh from his associates.

Shaikh used to steal the cars of the same make in Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.

The accused used to tell their customers that bank loans were pending on these cars and sell them, police said.

Another accused, Dabalsab, used to work as a middleman in purchasing the stolen cars at a low price and selling them at a higher price. Gupta used to arrange funds for buying the stolen cars.

Police suspect the involvement of a few more persons in this racket and believe that many such cars might have been stolen, an official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

