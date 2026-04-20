New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Basava Jayanti, paying tribute to 12th-century philosopher and social reformer Basaveshwara and his teachings.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the special occasion of Basava Jayanti, devout salutations to Jagadguru Basaveshwara and his eternal teachings. His visionary outlook for a just society and his unwavering efforts to empower the people always remain an inspiration to us."

Also Read | Chandrababu Naidu Birthday 2026: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM, Says State Scaling New Heights of Progress.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2046058675379564613

Basaveshwara, also known as Basavanna, is revered particularly by the Lingayat community and is widely regarded as a pioneer of social reform in India. A key figure in the 12th-century Bhakti movement centred on Lord Shiva, he used poetry, known as Vachanas, to spread awareness about equality, justice, and devotion.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, April 20, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

He strongly opposed caste hierarchy, gender discrimination, and ritualistic practices, advocating instead for a society rooted in fairness and inclusivity. Basavanna introduced the concept of wearing the Ishtalinga, symbolising a direct and personal connection with the divine, irrespective of one's social standing.

He also established the Anubhava Mantapa, often described as a hall of spiritual experience, where individuals from diverse backgrounds, including women, could freely engage in discussions on philosophical and social issues.

Remembered as a champion of equality, he is also considered to be a great social reformer who stood for the rights of the underprivileged classes and women. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)