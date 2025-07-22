New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Navy's Warship Design Bureau will host a thematic seminar here on Wednesday during which participants will explore "futuristic technologies" being implemented globally in the field of shipbuilding, and discuss challenges faced by Indian shipyards and industry in delivering ships, officials said.

'Shipbuilding Seminar on Nation Building Through Shipbuilding' will bring together key stakeholders from the central government, the Navy, shipyards, industry, classification societies and academia, they said.

The recent delivery of 'Y12652; (Udaygiri) on July 1 marked a historic milestone as the 100th warship delivered to the nation by the Indian Navy and Warship Design Bureau (WDB), and the event, to be held at the Manekshaw Centre, will commemorate this landmark achievement, they said.

WDB, a premier warship design organisation under the Naval Headquarters in New Delhi, began its journey as the Central Design Office in 1964 to achieve self-sufficiency in warship design, and evolved into the Directorate of Naval Design in 1970, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Over the last six decades, WDB has played a "pivotal role" in the design and construction of 20 types of warships, ranging from Seaward Defence Boats to Aircraft Carriers, it said.

The event aims to facilitate cohesive and progress-oriented discussions on various policy aspects related to shipbuilding.

"Participants will also explore futuristic technologies being implemented globally and address the challenges faced by Indian shipyards and industry in delivering ships that meet global standards," it said.

The delivery of the 100th indigenously designed warship is a significant accomplishment for WDB. Shipbuilding is crucial for national defence and security, serving as a foundation for strategic military capabilities and economic stability, the ministry said.

