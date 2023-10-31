Dabolim (Goa) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Ilyushin-38 Sea Dragon Long Range Maritime Patrol aircraft of the Navy bid adieu to the nation after 46 years of "glorious service" on Tuesday at INS Hansa, Dabolim.

The decommissioning ceremony was held at INS Hansa, Dabolim where Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, dignitaries, and veteran officers and sailors of the IL-38 squadron graced the event with families reminiscing the yeoman service.

INAS 315 was commissioned on October 1, 1977, with the induction of IL-38 aircraft heralding a modern era of airborne Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare in the Navy. With its unique capabilities, striking prowess and extended reach covering the vast Indian Ocean region, the IL-38 SD has over the years proven itself to be a formidable force multiplier.

During the occasion, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar addressed the program and said, "IL had a reputation and they did very well in the primary job of locating ships, locating submarines, and fulfill their missions to the best extent possible within the constraints of the weapons and sensors they have carried. With the upgrade to the IL 38 SB, the aircraft movement had gone up even more substantially,"

"The aircraft which has served us for over 46 years and various roles essentially maritime patrol aircraft, surveillance anti-submarine warfare has been supporting the fleet in surveillance and anti-submarine operations. It has clocked more than 51,000 hours in the last 46 years," added Admiral R Hari Kumar.

The mighty 'Winged Stallion' that adorns the Squadron crest has been living up to the squadron motto of 'Victory is my Profession', keeping a sharp vigil over and beneath the seas, in its relentless pursuit to secure the nation's maritime boundaries. (ANI)

