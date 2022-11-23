Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 23 (ANI): A Naxal Commander who carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jiakorta forest near Bhusaras valley in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, the police said.

The Naxal Commander was identified as Deva alias Tirri Madkam and his body was recovered with weapons next to him in the forest under Kuakonda police station limits on Tuesday, the police said.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Minor Rape Victim Sets Herself Ablaze as ‘Rapist’ Forces Her to Marry, Withdraw Case in Farrukhabad.

Deva was a member of the Katekalyan Area Committee of CPI Maoist of Darbha Division. Over nine criminal cases were registered against him in District Dantewada and Sukma.

Inspector General of Police (IG Bastar Range), P Sundarraj said that upon receiving the information about the incident, a joint team of Dantewada police and CRPF 230 battalion reached the spot and identified the body. Prima facie, it was suspected that Deva had died due to infighting in the Naxal groups or anti-people activities of Naxalites. Nonetheless, the exact reason would be known after the post-mortem report, he added.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Married Man Arrested for Making Obscene Videos of Minor Girl, Blackmailing and Raping Her in Mandya.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)