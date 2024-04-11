New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): In a significant breakthrough, security forces on Thursday apprehended a Naxal courier affiliated with top commanders of the banned outfit in Chhattisgarh in a joint operation conducted by the state police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chouki district in Chhattisgarh.

ITBP's 27th Battalion troops were engaged in the joint operation conducted early Thursday based on specific inputs, said the ITBP, one of the Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs deployed in the region to fight against Naxalism.

The Naxal courier has been identified as Aswant Andhia, informed the paramilitary force, adding "The courier aged around 30 years has been working since January 2022 in close coordination with Vijay Reddy, Lokesh Salame, Rita Salame, Lokesh, Mangesh and Raje-- all key Naxals in the area."

In his interrogation, Andhia revealed before the investigators that he used to supply several items of the Naxals as well as their money from one place to another.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the ITBP said, the joint security forces launched a coordinated operation to intercept the Naxal courier who was transporting vital communications and materials on behalf of high-ranking Naxal leaders in the region.

The operation culminated in the successful apprehension of the courier, marking a significant blow to the Naxal network operating in the area, said the force.

The apprehension of the Naxal courier is expected to yield valuable intelligence regarding the activities and plans of the Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh. It is likely to disrupt their communication channels and logistics, hampering their ability to carry out attacks and consolidate their influence in the region.

The successful operation underscores the effectiveness of collaborative efforts between state police and central paramilitary forces in combating the Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh. It demonstrates the commitment of security forces to neutralize the Naxal threat and restore peace and stability in the affected areas.

Authorities are currently interrogating the apprehended Naxal courier to gather intelligence and collect insights into the Naxal network's structure.

The arrest of the Naxal courier in Chhattisgarh is significant as the state has long been plagued by Naxal violence for decades. The Naxals, also known as Maoists, operate in dense forests and remote areas, primarily targeting security forces and government infrastructure. Over the years, the conflict has resulted in numerous casualties, including civilians caught in the crossfire. (ANI)

