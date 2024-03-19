Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with Naxal insurgents in the jungles of Purangel near the border of Dantewada and Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, sources said on Tuesday.

One Naxal's body has been recovered, along with weapons seized from the encounter site, police said.

A joint team comprising of Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted search operations at the site. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Kirandul police station.

Meanwhile, four Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a senior police official said on Tuesday morning.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gadchiroli, Nilotpal said that during an early morning search operation in the Kolamarka mountains, located 5 km southeast of SPS Repanpalli, the security teams were met with indiscriminate firing from Naxals.

On Saturday, one Naxal was killed in an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Kankar district, police said.

On Thursday morning, an exchange of fire took place between police and the Naxals in Koyalibeda area of the State.

Earlier, this month, an exchange of fire took place between police and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Koyalibeda area. Naxalites fled under the cover of forest, the Kanker SP said. (ANI)

