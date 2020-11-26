Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], November 26 (ANI): One Naxal was killed and another injured in an exchange of fire with security forces in Swabhiman Anchal in the district on Thursday, police said.

The body of a Naxal with AK-47 was recovered while one injured Naxal was being taken for treatment, Abhay, Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha said.

"A joint interstate operation was launched in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district on November 23. Teams of Special Operations Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF), Border Security Forces (BSF) and Andhra Greyhounds were deployed in the Anti-Naxal operation. During this operation, an exchange of fire took place between the SOG and the Naxals today afternoon. After this, the dead body of an AK-47 wielding Naxal was recovered," an official statement read.

One AK-47, two magazines, ammunitions, other incriminating materials were recovered from the spot. (ANI)

