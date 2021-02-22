Gadchiroli, Feb 22 (PTI) A Naxal who participated in the killings of villagers and an attack on a police party was apprehended on Monday from Jimalgatta forest in Gadchiroli district, police said.

Guddu Ram Kudiyami (23), a resident of Bijapur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, was a member of the self-styled Mukkaweli RPC militia platoon of the Naxals since 2017 and had also undergone 15-day weapons training in Gartul forest, an official said.

The official said he was held by a team of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat unit of Gadchiroli police.

"He actively participated in the murders of villagers and an attack on a police team in Parsegarh in which one personnel was killed," the official said.

