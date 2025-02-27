New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. During the meeting, the CM Saini briefed the PM Modi on Haryana's infrastructure development and upcoming projects and provided an update on the progress of central government schemes being implemented in the state.

During the meeting, PM Modi commended the comprehensive development work being carried out in Haryana under the leadership of Nayab Singh Saini, according to a Haryana government release.

PM Modi said that the current Haryana Government is making successful efforts to integrate all sections of society, particularly the poor and backward classes, into the mainstream by consistently implementing welfare schemes for their benefit.

Saini also congratulated PM Narendra Modi on the historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, acknowledging that under his leadership, Delhi residents will now benefit from all public welfare schemes of the Central government.

He said that under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, the country has been reaching new heights in terms of development over the past 10 years. The common people have shown strong faith in the PM's public welfare policies. The Chief Minister expressed hope that this support will continue in the upcoming municipal elections in Haryana, where the public will further endorse the PM's leadership and welfare policies.

CM Saini said that with the continued guidance of PM Modi, efforts will be made to further enhance Haryana's development with the support of the Central Government. He said that air, rail, and road infrastructure in Haryana are being strengthened, ensuring that both investors and local residents benefit from modern infrastructure.

He further said that the double-engine government comprising both the Center and Haryana is driving the state's development at three times the speed, and Haryana will remain a leader in terms of development.

Representing the state's 2.8 crore citizens, the Chief Minister reassured the Prime Minister that Haryana would play a key role in realizing the vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047. (ANI)

