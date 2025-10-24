New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): In a strong demonstration of its commitment to fair and equitable sharing of benefits and conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has released Rs 1.36 crore, channelling the benefits of commercial use to local communities in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change release.

This significant financial injection will be delivered through State Biodiversity Boards of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh to three Biodiversity Management Committees, viz., Sakharwadi village, Phaltan Taluk, Satara District, Maharashtra; Kunjirwadi village, Haveli Taluk, Pune; and Kasganj area, Etah District, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Ministry, each BMC in those areas will receive Rs 45.50 lakhs. This action underscores the Government's unwavering commitment to the principles of equity, sustainability, and conservation.

The released amount represents a tangible Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) payment after a commercial entity accessed microorganisms from soil and industrial effluent samples for producing Fructo-oligosaccharides products. These funds are slated for activities outlined under Section 44 of the Biological Diversity Act 2002 and relevant State Biodiversity Rules.

This financial strategy highlights the NBA's proactive role in recognising and rewarding local communities, which serve as the essential custodians of India's rich biological heritage.

By pushing accrued benefits back to the local level, the NBA strengthens India's model of an inclusive governance framework in which conservation and community prosperity advance together.

It also fulfils the National Biodiversity Target 13 of India's updated NBSAP 2024-2030, which aligns with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted at the CoP-15 of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). (ANI)

