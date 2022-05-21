Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Saturday visited the victims of a fire incident here and assured all possible help to them.

Abdullah, the MP from Srinagar, visited Lati Mohallah, Mir Behri Dal in Rainawari to express solidarity with those whose houses were gutted in a blaze a few days ago, an NC spokesperson said.

He said Abdullah promised all possible help to the victims and implored upon the divisional administration to reach out to the affected people with relief and rescue.

Abdullah also expressed grief over the devastating fire that consumed many houses in Dalgate area of the city on Saturday and appealed to the divisional administration to ensure adequate relief and compensation for those affected.

