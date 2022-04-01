Srinagar, Apr 1 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in which six people died and seven were injured.

The accident took place on Thursday when a car headed for Bufliyaz from Surankote's Marha village skidded off the road and rolled down a gorge at Tarran Wali.

Also Read | Fuel Price Hike: Bihar Power Department Staff Rides A Horse to Collect Bills.

The NC leaders prayed for peace to the departed souls and fortitude to the bereaved families, a party spokesperson said.

They also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and impressed upon the divisional administration in Jammu to ensure the affected families get relief and adequate ex gratia, he said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict May Affect Supply Chains of Semiconductors, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Meanwhile, party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi took strong exception to the termination of five government employees in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the undue measures are part of larger design to “purge” the presence of local people from the administration.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered the compulsory retirement of five employees hailing from the valley for not performing their duties efficiently.

Terming the measure “deplorable and callous”, the MPs said such off-hand dismissals smack of injustice and vengeance.

"The action should not be seen in isolation, and that such terminations on one pretext or another are part of a larger design to purge the people of Jammu and Kashmir from government services to achieve the much-anticipated extinction of local people from the administration," they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)