Four accused were arrested in a raid at New Year celebrations in Nagaon. (Photo/ANI)

Nagaon (Assam) [India], January 2 (ANI): Anti Narcotics Cell arrested four persons during a raid on New Year celebrations organised by a group of drug peddlers and users in Nagaon district on Sunday.

The other two persons who were also a part of the celebrations are currently on the run.

Drugs and cash were seized during the raid. (ANI)

